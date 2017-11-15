Lewandowski tells Bayern to sign 'young' striker

Bayern Munich are getting by with Robert Lewandowski as their only genuine striker this season, something the Poland star thinks is a risk.

Robert Lewandowski wants Bayern Munich to take some of the attacking burden off his shoulders by signing a striker who is "young" and "hungry".

The Poland international has been in electric form for Bayern so far this season, scoring 11 goals in as many Bundesliga matches to help them to the top of the table.

But their next most prolific player in the league is Arjen Robben with three goals, helping to highlight that Bayern do not possess another recognised striker besides Lewandowski, leaving themselves at risk should he suffer an injury.

Jupp Heynckes said on Monday that Bayern should have signed RB Leipzig star Timo Werner "years ago", but his standing for both club and country would likely make him a very expensive proposition now.

Bayern have recently been linked with Ajax's Kasper Dolberg, and he could fit the bill of the sort of striker Lewandowski believes they should be bringing in.

The 29-year-old told SportBild: "It would definitely be an option to sign a hungry, young striker who wants to learn from an experienced player.

"It would be a relief for me to play 15 or 20 minutes less in a game, then you have more energy for the next games and a higher probability of staying fit and minimising the risk of injuries."