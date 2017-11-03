Lewandowski v Aubameyang: The numbers behind a fierce Klassiker goal-scoring rivalry

Der Klassiker is a fixture guaranteed to whet the appetite of football purists the world over and an intriguing subplot involving Bayern Munich goal machine Robert Lewandowski and Borussia Dortmund hitman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will once again come to the fore.

Since Aubameyang made the move to the Bundesliga from Saint-Etienne in 2013, initially as a team-mate of Lewandowski at Dortmund, the two have been waging a fierce battle for goal-scoring supremacy in Germany's top flight.

Domestically, Dortmund's fine start to the season has been derailed by a three-match winless streak that has allowed rivals Bayern, rejuvenated under the returning Jupp Heynckes, to regain a familiar position atop the table.

But with just three points separating the two, Saturday's result may come down to whether Lewandowski or Aubameyang is in better form in front of goal at Signal Iduna Park.

Using Opta data, we have compared two of world football's most potent strikers, analysing their performances from the 2013-14 season up to the present day.



LITTLE LEAVE OF ABSENCE

Almost as remarkable as their sensational goalscoring exploits is the fact that both players have missed hardly any league matches. Lewandowski has played 139 top-flight games in our time period, missing just seven, with no other outfield player making more Bundesliga appearances in this time. Aubameyang, meanwhile, has featured in 138 matches and been absent from only eight.



GOALS, GOALS, GOALS

In terms of goals scored, Lewandowski holds the edge with 107 compared to 95 from Aubameyang. Only eight Bundesliga teams have scored more than the duo's combined tally of 202 since the start of the 2013-14 campaign.

Unsurprisingly, their impressive strike rates have seen the two battle for the 'Torjagerkanone' (Bundesliga top-scorer award) – Aubameyang triumphing with 31 goals to his rival's 30 last term.