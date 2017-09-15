Lewis backs Dalton despite historically bad Bengals start

In two home games the Cincinnati Bengals have failed to score a touchdown but a quarterback change is not imminent.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis is behind quarterback Andy Dalton despite a historically bad start to the season.

The Bengals lost 13-9 to the Houston Texans on Thursday, dropping to 0-2 after a second successive home loss, which followed a 20-0 shutout at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens.

Cincinnati have now gone eight full quarters to start the season without scoring a touchdown at Paul Brown Stadium. They are the first team to fail to score a touchdown in consecutive home games since the 1939 Philadelphia Eagles.

Dalton has turned the ball over five times to begin the season with a mere 54.5 completion percentage. He has been sacked eight times and has a QB rating of 47.2.

AJ McCarron is considered one of the more talented backups in the NFL, but questions about a quarterback change were given short shrift by Lewis.

"I don't think he's [Dalton] taken a step back," Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis told reporters. "I think we have to continue to let Andy do his thing."

"We're hurting ourselves with execution," Lewis added.