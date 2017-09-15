Lewis backs Dalton despite historically bad Bengals start

In two home games the Cincinnati Bengals have failed to score a touchdown but a quarterback change is not imminent.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis is behind quarterback Andy Dalton despite a historically bad start to the season.

The Bengals lost 13-9 to the Houston Texans on Thursday, dropping to 0-2 after a second successive home loss, which followed a 20-0 shutout at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens.

Cincinnati have now gone eight full quarters to start the season without scoring a touchdown at Paul Brown Stadium. They are the first team to fail to score a touchdown in consecutive home games since the 1939 Philadelphia Eagles.

Dalton has turned the ball over five times to begin the season with a mere 54.5 completion percentage. He has been sacked eight times and has a QB rating of 47.2. 

AJ McCarron is considered one of the more talented backups in the NFL, but questions about a quarterback change were given short shrift by Lewis.

"I don't think he's [Dalton] taken a step back," Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis told reporters. "I think we have to continue to let Andy do his thing."

"We're hurting ourselves with execution," Lewis added. 

 

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more