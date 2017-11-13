Lewis Cook says surprise England call-up is to 'help team find identity'

Lewis Cook was the first England captain since Bobby Moore in 1966 to lead his country to victory in a World Cup final:

It was interesting to hear a 20-year-old footballer, who has never played for his country at senior level and who has made just eight starts in the Premier League, explain his call-up for England as being part of an attempt to find “an identity”.

But then Lewis Cook is the first England captain since Bobby Moore in 1966 to lead his country to victory in a World Cup final, although he has been followed by Joel Latibeaudiere.

Cook, the Bournemouth midfielder, captained England Under-20s to triumph in South Korea. Latibeaudiere, a defender with Manchester City, then led the Under-17s to winning in India to cap a golden summer of unprecedented achievement for the junior teams.

“It is a hard one. That took a while to sink in,” Cook says when reminded of the Moore link. “I got back from the World Cup and, when I got back to the training ground, that is when it sunk in and everyone congratulated me. It is obviously a great achievement to be named in the same sentence as someone like him.”

Such victories have also led to a sense of tentative optimism around England which manager Gareth Southgate has seized upon. Cook, along with Dominic Solanke, his team-mate in South Korea, who ended the tournament as Golden Ball winner, have been drafted into the senior squad for the friendly against Brazil along with goalkeeper Angus Gunn, a stalwart of the Under-21s.

Southgate has already spoken about the call-up being a reward and Cook acknowledged that the manager must have spotted something in his character that suggests he can thrive at this level.

“I think so,” Cook says. “England are trying to get an identity of how we want to play and if I fit into that category then fine. I feel like I must have ticked some boxes and am grateful for the opportunity.”