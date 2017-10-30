Lewis Hamilton admits knighthood would be the 'greatest honour' after winning fourth world F1 title

Lewis Hamilton claimed it would be the “greatest honour” to receive a knighthood after a fourth Formula One world title propelled him beyond him Sir Jackie Stewart as Britain’s most successful racing driver.

Amid the whirlwind of celebrations that followed the Mexico Grand Prix, where he finished a distant ninth but still became a quadruple champion with two races to spare, Hamilton made little secret of craving an extra layer of recognition in his home country.

Stewart was not knighted until 2001, long after he wrapped up his third title at Monza in 1973, but the pattern has shifted in recent years to ennobling Britain’s finest sports stars while they are still competing.

Andy Murray was made a knight last December, within six months of his second Wimbledon triumph, and some bookmakers have offered odds of 4/1 for Hamilton to follow suit.

Hamilton, awarded an MBE in the wake of his maiden championship for McLaren in 2008, said: “I’ve missed the Queen since I had lunch with her at Buckingham Palace – I’m always ready to go back. I’m trying to represent England in the best way I can. If at some stage that is recognised, then I would be incredibly honoured.”

While Murray has questioned the wisdom of elevating active sports figures to so exalted a rank, imploring the All England Club not to introduce him by his title, Hamilton expressed few such qualms.

