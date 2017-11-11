Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team held up at gunpoint on eve of Brazilian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has confirmed that members of his world-championship winning Mercedes team were robbed at gunpoint on the eve of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

A minibus, transporting Mercedes staff back to their team hotel from the Interlagos circuit, was held up at 10pm local time. One of the team had a gun held to their head, Hamilton said.

"One minibus was robbed at gunpoint," Mercedes said. "Valuables were stolen but everybody is safe and uninjured which is the main thing."

Jenson Button was ambushed by gunmen when he left the same track back in 2010.

Hamilton tweeted on Saturday morning: "Some of my team were held up at gunpoint last night leaving the circuit here in Brazil. Gun shots fired, gun held at ones head. This is so upsetting to hear. Please say a prayer for my guys who are here as professionals today even if shaken."





