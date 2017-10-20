Lewis Hamilton's record-breaking season and the targets that are next on his list...
It remains to be seen if Lewis Hamilton will win the Formula One championship this year, but it will still be a memorable season for the Mercedes driver as he continues to etch his name into the record books ahead of the United States Grand Prix.
The 32-year-old will likely go down as the best British driver in the sport's history should he lift his fourth world title this season, after equalling the three of compatriot Sir Jackie Stewart and his hero Ayrton Senna in 2015.
The biggest record he has already broken this season is that of most pole positions which previously belonged to the great Michael Schumacher. Hamilton equalled the German’s 68 career poles at Belgium before breaking the record at Monza in the following race.
Schumacher’s family sent their congratulations and the Mercedes driver also received a helmet from the family of Senna when he matched his hero’s 65 poles in Canada.
Hamilton is already the most successful British driver in the sport with his 61 victories putting him 30 ahead of Nigel Mansell who won the title in 1992 with Williams; which goes some way to understanding why he has the highest number of career points with 2,553. Although that is in part to the number of races on the calendar these days.
There are also a few more records that he could add to the list if he has a successful end to the season and takes control during the remaining four races.
Consecutive starts
Hamilton is currently two behind the holder Nico Rosberg, who retired from the sport last year after winning his first title. Should things continue as they have been for the Mercedes team, he is provisionally expected to equal the record in Mexico and surpass it in Brazil.
Most points in a season
Vettel holds first and second spot in this table with 397 and 392 points from his title-winning campaigns in 2013 and 2011, respectively. The Briton has 306 points with four races remaining so he would have to win three of those and finish second in the other to surpass the achievement.
The 25 points given for a win and the 18 handed out for second place would see him end the season on 399, if it were to happen. If he were to win all four races, it would place the benchmark at 406 points.
Pole and win
The win from pole position in Suzuka was the 39th of his career and leaves the former McLaren driver needing to repeat the feat just once more to match the current high of 40, which is another Schumacher record.
Most wins from pole in a season
Seven of the championship leader’s eight wins have come when he started from the front of the grid and come the end of the season his ability to maintain that advantage could be the thing that wins him the title.
Nigel Mansell and Sebastian Vettel both did it nine times in their championship winning seasons of 1992 and 2011, respectively.
Grand Chelem
Jim Clark achieved the ‘grand slam’ of pole position, race win, fastest lap and led every lap eight times during his illustrious F1 career. Along with Alberto Ascari and Schumacher, Hamilton has done it five times with three of those coming this year - equalling the most in a season.
If he can repeat the successes he had in the Chinese, Canadian and British Grand Prix them Clark will have some company at the top of that list some 52 years after he set the record.
One would imagine that the only record Hamilton cares about is the world championship, but there is no harm in picking up some others along the way.