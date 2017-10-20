Lewis Hamilton's record-breaking season and the targets that are next on his list...

Lewis Hamilton with the helmet given to him by Ayrton Senna's family after his 65th career pole - Getty Images North America

It remains to be seen if Lewis Hamilton will win the Formula One championship this year, but it will still be a memorable season for the Mercedes driver as he continues to etch his name into the record books ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

The 32-year-old will likely go down as the best British driver in the sport's history should he lift his fourth world title this season, after equalling the three of compatriot Sir Jackie Stewart and his hero Ayrton Senna in 2015.

The biggest record he has already broken this season is that of most pole positions which previously belonged to the great Michael Schumacher. Hamilton equalled the German’s 68 career poles at Belgium before breaking the record at Monza in the following race.

Schumacher’s family sent their congratulations and the Mercedes driver also received a helmet from the family of Senna when he matched his hero’s 65 poles in Canada.

Hamilton is already the most successful British driver in the sport with his 61 victories putting him 30 ahead of Nigel Mansell who won the title in 1992 with Williams; which goes some way to understanding why he has the highest number of career points with 2,553. Although that is in part to the number of races on the calendar these days.

There are also a few more records that he could add to the list if he has a successful end to the season and takes control during the remaining four races.

Consecutive starts

Hamilton is currently two behind the holder Nico Rosberg, who retired from the sport last year after winning his first title. Should things continue as they have been for the Mercedes team, he is provisionally expected to equal the record in Mexico and surpass it in Brazil.

Most points in a season

Vettel holds first and second spot in this table with 397 and 392 points from his title-winning campaigns in 2013 and 2011, respectively. The Briton has 306 points with four races remaining so he would have to win three of those and finish second in the other to surpass the achievement.