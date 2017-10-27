Lewis Hamilton's speed, Alain Prost's brain – we reveal the ultimate F1 driver

As Lewis Hamilton attempts to win his fourth world title in Mexico, Telegraph Sport considers which drivers from the modern era would form the ultimate F1 champion.

A record haul of 72 pole positions, including 11 this year alone, tells its own story. Irrespective of circuit or conditions, Hamilton routinely reminds us why, when fuel is at its lowest and his Mercedes is at its most nimble, he is the fastest man on four wheels. Time and again, in that crucial final phase of qualifying on a Saturday afternoon, he delivers a masterclass of precision to leave his pursuers flailing. Sometimes, he eclipses the field by huge margins. Amid a deluge at Monza this month, he was over 1.1 seconds clear of nearest challenger Max Verstappen. “It doesn’t seem to be hard when you are a driver like Lewis,” said Niki Lauda, Mercedes’ non-executive chairman. “He can put everything together.” With a peerless blend of feel, dexterity, balance and courage, Hamilton hits his braking spots to perfection and withstands massive G-forces, all the while keeping his tyres at the optimum temperature.

Control: Ayrton Senna

The Brazilian’s dazzling abilities in the rain were on show even in his debut campaign, for Toleman in 1984, when he started 13th in Monaco but scythed his way through the field to close on leader Alain Prost. He would conjure up the greatest wet-weather displays ever seen: first at Estoril in 1985, where he defied constant downpours to find the grip, and then, most famously, at Donington eight years later, as he vaulted into the lead on the first lap with unheard-of audacity. Senna himself would identify the performance in Portugal as his greatest, citing the lack of traction control. His wizardry lay in his capacity for combining cannonball aggression with the deftest finesse. Even though Hamilton stands to surpass his idol Senna with a fourth championship tomorrow, he denies that he has yet earned the right to be called the greater driver.

Mentality: Michael Schumacher

Throughout five straight years of crushing dominance at Ferrari, Schumacher raised the standard for single-mindedness. Obsessive in his quest for glory, the German could make life impossibly difficult for a team-mate, not least Rubens Barrichello, who was under no illusions during Ross Brawn’s time as technical driver of the *Scuderia* that he was the No 2 driver. He seldom socialised and elevated his fitness to such Herculean levels that even after two hours’ racing in the saturating humidity of Malaysia, he would hardly show a bead of sweat. In the judgment of many peers, though, this blinkered outlook could often shade over into skulduggery. Alongside the seven titles stood a litany of misdemeanours: the collision with Damon Hill in Adelaide in 1994, the decision to block the track in Monaco in 2006 just to prevent Alonso from taking pole. There was a more human side, too: he burst into tears mid-press conference when he realised he had emulated Senna’s 41 victories.

Race-craft: Fernando Alonso

There is a reason why a man competing for the second-worst team on the 2017 grid earns north of £25 million a year. Over a decade since he won his last world title, Alonso retains a reputation as the most ferocious, insatiable, wheel-banging driver available. Through his talent, McLaren have contrived results – such as a sixth place in Hungary – that their lamentable Honda engines scarcely merited. Gil de Ferran, who coached him on his transition to the Indianapolis 500 this season, explained that Alonso’s skill rested in his positioning on the opening lap, where he tended not to take unnecessary risks but to gain places by virtue of his extraordinary peripheral vision. He is ambitious to test himself in other arenas, too. After his IndyCar experiment, Alonso will line up for the Daytona 24 Hours in Florida in January. The proud owner of a karting track in his native Oviedo, the Spaniard has never lost his pure racing instincts.

Marketability: Daniel Ricciardo

The Australian’s puppyish exuberance, coupled with his photogenic looks, make him perhaps the most natural poster-child F1 has produced. With his contract due to run out at the end of 2018, suggestions are rife that his next decision will be a choice between Mercedes and Ferrari. Ricciardo has perfected a winning form of Antipodean schtick: blunt answers, off-colour jokes, not to mention a podium routine in which he fills his race shoe with champagne and drinks it. Dubious hygiene, perhaps, but he has co-opted everybody from Eddie Jordan to Sir Patrick Stewart to follow suit. “He’s a great character,” Hamilton said. “He always brings a lot of positive energy to his team.” Ricciardo has the streak of mischief that F1 owners Liberty Media, desperate for drivers to display more of their personalities, adore. In Japan this month, he purloined Hamilton’s phone and posted zany pictures of himself on his rival’s Instagram account.

Intellect: Alain Prost

Unquestionably the most cerebral of drivers, Prost pioneered a more subtle form of genius. Incapable of matching his nemesis Senna for speed, the Frenchman cultivated a ‘less is more’ style, conserving his energy early in the race, being gentle on the brakes and then mounting an often decisive challenge late on. His breakthrough win at the 1981 French Grand Prix bred this calculating mindset. “Before, you thought you could do it,” he reflected. “Now, you know you can.” He had a sophisticated tactical brain and benefited from a greater freedom in the mid-Eighties to set up his own car. In 1985, at Brands Hatch, he needed only to come fifth to seize the title and duly drove within himself to gain precisely the two points required. Fortunately, his strategic acumen has not been lost to the sport, with Prost assuming a consultant’s role at Renault.