Lewis Hamilton breaks Michael Schumacher's all-time record with pole position ahead of Italian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton put on a masterclass of wet-weather driving to top the timesheets at Monza: AFP

Lewis Hamilton has broken Michael Schumacher's record for the most pole positions in the history of Formula 1 after taking top spot ahead of Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.

The Brit made the best of extremely tricky wet weather conditions in Monza to top the time sheets and claim the 69th pole of his glittering career surpassing the mark of the great German.

Hamilton was the last to cross the line, and his lap was an incredible 1.1 seconds faster than Red Bull's Max Verstappen with his team-mate Daniel Ricciardo third.

It marks Hamilton's fourth consecutive pole in Italy and moves him above Schumacher's tally which he matched in Belgium last weekend

Hamilton however, will be joined on the front row by the Canadian teenager Lance Stroll with both Verstappen and Ricciardo to serve grid drops following engine penalties. And to cap a remarkable day for Hamilton his title rival Sebastian Vettel will start only sixth.



