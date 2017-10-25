Lewis Hamilton on course to become greatest ever F1 driver, says Toto Wolff

Lewis Hamilton is on course to become the greatest Formula One driver of all-time, his Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has claimed.

Hamilton, who holds a 66-point lead over rival Sebastian Vettel with just three rounds remaining, will earn another shot at world championship glory in Mexico City on Sunday.

After storming to victory in the United States, Hamilton needs only to finish fifth to become the first British driver to surpass Sir Jackie Stewart and claim four F1 championships.

The Englishman, 32, has been in sensational form of late - winning five of the six races since the summer break - and surpassing Michael Schumacher's pole position record at the Italian Grand Prix in September.

A fourth championship would still leave Hamilton some distance off Schumacher's record haul of seven titles, but Wolff believes his star man warrants greater recognition for his already remarkable career.

Hamilton is on the brink of a fourth world championship title