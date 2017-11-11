Lewis Hamilton crashes out of Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying as Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas secures pole

For the second race in a row, Lewis Hamilton faces a fight from the back of the field after his crash during the first qualifying session here at an overcast Interlagos this afternoon.

The drama of the newly crowned champion’s misfortune on his out lap overshadowed a gripping fight for pole between his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas and Sebastian Vettel, which the Finn eventually won by 0.038s.

Hamilton’s Mercedes snapped beyond his control going into the fast uphill right-hander Curva do Laranjinha, and hit the tyre wall sideways on. It was a few moments before he responded to his crew, when he said, “I’m okay guys.”

He got himself out of the cockpit and inspected the rear of his stricken machine; no medical checks were required.

"I’m not quite sure exactly what happened,” he said. "I don't really have much to say. Challenges are really what make life interesting obviously, and I think I set this one for myself. I'll do the best that I can tomorrow to recover from it. Not the greatest of days but I'll keep my head up."

Having had to fight back from 19th place when he clinched his fourth world championship in Mexico a fortnight ago, he admitted, "I'm not currently relishing it at the moment, but I have no choice. I'm sure I'll figure my way through."

Bottas set the pace at the start of the final qualifying session for the top 10, with a lap in 1m 08.442s, but Vettel beat that with 1m 08.360s to take the provisional pole. His Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen was third on 1m 08.767s from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, the Mexican GP winner, on 1m 09.065s. Could Vettel take his 51st pole?

It transpired that he could not, as his second run lap of 1m 08.418s came up short and Bottas improved.

“I’d have loved to be ahead,” Vettel said, “but I chickened out a little on the brakes going into Turn 1 and lost a bit too much time. That left the last corner to try and get some of that back and I got some of it, but by then I was too much behind.