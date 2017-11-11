Lewis Hamilton crashes out in Q1 at Interlagos

In his first race since securing a fourth F1 world title, Lewis Hamilton suffered the ignominy of crashing out in Q1 at Interlagos.

It is a good thing Lewis Hamilton has already wrapped up a fourth Formula One world title, as the Mercedes driver crashed out of qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix before he had even set a time on Saturday.

The opening qualifying session was red-flagged almost immediately when Hamilton lost control of his car on his first flying lap.

READ MORE: Hamilton discusses F1 retirement plans

READ MORE: Fury erupts at Joshua as row escalates

The newly crowned world champion slid off the track and into a tyre wall, forcing a halt as his car was cleared away.

Hamilton, who sealed the title in Mexico last time out, is now set to start from the pit lane at Interlagos on Sunday in the season's penultimate race.

He last failed to make it out of Q1 in Belgium last year, 27 races ago.