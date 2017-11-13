Lewis Hamilton delights in Brazilian Grand Prix challenge, but should F1 return to dangerous Sao Paulo?

“It felt reminiscent of my karting days when I always started at the back.” That was the message that a beaming Lewis Hamilton delivered after finishing fourth in Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver had more than enough pace to win the race, and on 364 out of 365 days a year he normally would do, but the recently-crowned world champion missed out on a podium finish at Interlagos on Sunday after a crash in Saturday qualifying forced him to start from the pit lane. What followed was a brilliant through-the-field drive, initially aided by a first-lap safety car, and after just 21 laps he found himself on the tail of the top four.

The four-time world champion was delighted with his day’s work, with his happiness on a par to that of the race winner Sebastian Vettel even though he missed out on the podium. He was not the only driver in such a mood, either, as Felipe Massa bowed out of his final Brazilian Grand Prix by claiming seventh in front of his home fans, while a race-long duel with Fernando Alonso warmed the Spaniard even if he was left ruing the Honda power unit that his team will soon discard for good.

The Grand Prix proved that the key to exciting races is not always due to aerodynamics, tyre size, budget caps and all the other confusing factors that go into Formula 1, but simply a good race track.

Interlagos has proven its worth as a circuit built for excitement, no matter what the weather, as the long run from the final corner to the Senna Esses and the ensuing run to Turn Four provide ample overtaking territory, while the in-field section has all the tests needed to keep drivers on their toes for 71 gruelling laps.

It may not have the speed of Monza, or the dangers of Spa-Francorchamps, but Interlagos holds a precious place in motorsport history.