Lewis Hamilton determined to steer clear of distractions with World Championship now in sight

As messages go, Lewis Hamilton’s thus far this weekend have been unequivocal.

Dismissing speculation about how he might react during any post-race national anthems, or whether he believes he can clinch a fourth world championship here in his happy hunting ground of the Circuit of the Americas where he has only lost once since 2012, he simply said: “I’m here to win and that’s the top of my priorities at the moment. I’m not really focused on anything else at the moment.”

And when somebody asked how he expected troubled rival Ferrari to react this weekend, and whether Sebastian Vettel could be a strong fighter at the end of the season as well, as if their recent misfortunes might in any way have sapped their competitive spirit, his response was equally peremptory.

“I think he’s been a strong fighter all year. He’s obviously had a few issues technically, but I think still the car is as good as it’s always been. For sure they’ll have some sort of upgrade coming into this weekend.

“They’ve definitely had a couple of hiccups, but I anticipate they’ll be very strong here and for the last four races – so that’s why nothing changes for me. I’ve still got to continue to keep the pressure on and there’s no reason to back out, just got to keep pushing forwards.”

Asked whether he could wrap the thing up here, he retorted, “Honestly I think talk of the championship being won this weekend is silly. I mean, Sebastian is going to be strong. You can’t expect them to have a difficult weekend again. They’re going to be quick, they have an opportunity to win. The championship, as long as it’s done in the next four races, that’s my focus. I honestly couldn’t care less if it’s here on the last race, as long as it’s done.”

This morning CoTA was worryingly overcast, evoking memories of the 2015 race when it poured, and the first practice session began in drizzle that necessitated Pirelli’s intermediate tyres. Hamilton duly set the pace, from the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo.