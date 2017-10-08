Lewis Hamilton in dreamland after Japanese Grand Prix win puts him within reach of historic fourth world title

Lewis Hamilton has been left pinching himself after victory in the Japanese Grand Prix put him within reach of a historic fourth world title.

The 32-year-old held off a late surge from Red Bull's Max Verstappen to win in Suzuka and open up a 59-point gap on his main championship rival Sebastian Vettel, who was forced to retire with a spark plug failure in his Ferrari.

Verstappen finished a close second with teammate Daniel Ricciardo completing the podium, but it was all about Hamilton who can now clinch the drivers' crown claim in the United States in a fortnight's time.

In a season where he surpassed Michael Schumacher's pole position record Hamilton can move to four world titles making him the most decorated Brit in F1 history and leaving only Schumacher (seven world titles) and Juan Manuel Fangio (five) ahead of him.

Contrastingly, just six weeks ago Vettel was clear at the top - now the German requires something special to happen if he is deny Hamilton, and the man himself can scarcely believe how things have turned in his favour with just four races remaining.

"I think it is unbelievable really to think that we are where we are," he said. "I could only have dreamed of having this kind of gap. All I can really say is that I have to put it down to my team. They've done a phenomenal job, reliability has really been on point.

"There is still a long way to go, 100 points is a lot of points and anything can happen. I just need to keep my head down."

Hamilton secured his last title in Austin two years ago and has won the last three races at the Circuit of the Americas. He does not need to win another race between now and the season's end to sew up the title but he is not about to let up.

Hamilton held off the Red Bulls to put him on the verge of history (Getty) More

"To be honest there is not really any need to change my approach," he said. "I just don't think there is a need to make any changes. I'm not taking crazy risks to be in the position I'm in.

"We will continue to try and keep doing what we are doing, there isn't much more I can do, sometimes when you come off the gas a little you cause yourself more trouble than you need."