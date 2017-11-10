Lewis Hamilton: Emulating Ayrton Senna not Michael Schumacher was always my dream

Few have inspired Lewis Hamilton as powerfully as Ayrton Senna, whose cult of personality was at its most magnetic here in his native Sao Paulo. Newly minted as a four-time world champion, Hamilton reaffirmed the strength of that emotional connection at Interlagos, explaining that his lifelong motivation had been to emulate the Brazilian, rather than Michael Schumacher, almost the only driver still ahead of him in the Formula One record books.

Hamilton was moved nearly to tears earlier this season, when he received a replica race helmet from the Senna family collection as recognition for matching his late idol’s mark of 65 pole positions. Here in Brazil, with his fourth title already sealed, he has brought his own commemorative helmet painted in Senna’s signature yellow.

“My goal has never been to reach Michael,” he said. “I always wanted to do something similar to Ayrton, so now that I am beyond that, the dream is expanding to an area that I wasn’t planning.”

This week, Hamilton met Senna’s older sister, Viviane, with whom he has forged a strong friendship. “I always hoped that I would get the chance to meet Ayrton, but the closest I can get is to his mum and his sister.

"His sister is such a warm, loving person, and she has a certain aura around here, like I hear Ayrton had. It is great to have that love and support from someone close to him. When I saw her, she said some wonderful words about me, so I really appreciate that.”

Hamilton with friend Viviane Senna, sister of F1 legend Ayrton Senna Credit: Getty Images More