Lewis Hamilton: Emulating Ayrton Senna not Michael Schumacher was always my dream
Few have inspired Lewis Hamilton as powerfully as Ayrton Senna, whose cult of personality was at its most magnetic here in his native Sao Paulo. Newly minted as a four-time world champion, Hamilton reaffirmed the strength of that emotional connection at Interlagos, explaining that his lifelong motivation had been to emulate the Brazilian, rather than Michael Schumacher, almost the only driver still ahead of him in the Formula One record books.
Hamilton was moved nearly to tears earlier this season, when he received a replica race helmet from the Senna family collection as recognition for matching his late idol’s mark of 65 pole positions. Here in Brazil, with his fourth title already sealed, he has brought his own commemorative helmet painted in Senna’s signature yellow.
“My goal has never been to reach Michael,” he said. “I always wanted to do something similar to Ayrton, so now that I am beyond that, the dream is expanding to an area that I wasn’t planning.”
This week, Hamilton met Senna’s older sister, Viviane, with whom he has forged a strong friendship. “I always hoped that I would get the chance to meet Ayrton, but the closest I can get is to his mum and his sister.
"His sister is such a warm, loving person, and she has a certain aura around here, like I hear Ayrton had. It is great to have that love and support from someone close to him. When I saw her, she said some wonderful words about me, so I really appreciate that.”
As an undisputed titan of his sport, Hamilton is in the enviable position of being able to write his own ticket. One team principal predicted privately yesterday that he would soon become F1’s first “$60 million (£45 million) driver”.
Sebastian Vettel is understood to be the sport’s highest earner as it stands, on almost £40 million a year, but all the power is with Hamilton as prepares to negotiate a minimum two-year contract extension at Mercedes.
With four championships to Senna’s three, Hamilton, at 32, can afford to regard the remainder of his career essentially as a numbers game. Once Schumacher’s record of 91 grand prix wins was considered insurmountable, but Hamilton, still a remote second with 62, is driving at a standard to suggest that he can set whatever target he chooses.
“I can continue winning for a long, long time,” said Hamilton, who was fastest in both practice sessions in Brazil yesterday, while George Russell, his 19-year-old compatriot on debut at an F1 race weekend, was a hugely creditable 12th for Force India.
“Ultimately, it depends if the fight remains within me. I don’t have a desire to chase Michael, although I am a lot closer than I ever was. Before, it felt so distant to get to 91. Now, it’s not impossible to think I could get somewhere near. I am grateful to be standing up there among the real greats. I have got at least one more year in me, maybe more, and I have every plan to win more races.”