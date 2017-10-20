Lewis Hamilton family gathering in hope of a coronation

Lewis Hamilton may be heading for a coronation on Sunday and his family are in town for the US Grand Prix in the hope he wins his fourth title - Getty Images North America

For the first time this season, Lewis Hamilton’s mother, the publicity-shy Carmen, has turned up to watch him race. So, too, has his brother Nicolas, famously a picture of emotion at his maiden world title celebrations in 2008. On a rainy day in Texas, a sense grew that they were gathering for a coronation.

With victory here in the Lone Star State on Sunday, Hamilton can elevate himself to company that seemed impossibly remote as a child, when his family crammed into a camper van at 5am to schlep to a far-flung karting track. There are as many quadruple world champions in Formula One as presidential faces on Mount Rushmore. Only Juan Manuel Fangio, Alain Prost, Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel have unlocked entry to the club. Hamilton, at 32, is on the cusp of an achievement that would endure for posterity.

The numbers this weekend are not stacked in his favour: Hamilton needs to win and to hope that Vettel finishes no better than sixth if he is to garner the glory. That is hardly inconceivable, given how deftly Ferrari have contrived to throw this championship away. Vettel was 25 points clear of Hamilton after Monaco but has fallen to 59 adrift, thanks largely to a first-corner smash in Singapore and a spark plug failure in Japan. Realistically, the German needs to win both here and in Mexico next Sunday merely to extend the duel to the penultimate race in Brazil.

Hamilton, though, has arrived in Austin in no mood to be usurped. He treated any suggestion that a fourth title was a fate preordained with cold disdain. “Nothing has changed for me,” he shot back. “Maybe it has changed from your perspective, but for me it hasn’t.” Likewise, he resented the notion that Ferrari had served up his latest silverware on a platter. “If I was to win this championship, I would say that I had earned it.”