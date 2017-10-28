Lewis Hamilton finds himself with fight on his hands in championship tilt in Mexico

Lewis Hamilton came to Mexico expecting a tough fight with Red Bull and Ferrari, and yesterday’s brace of practice sessions suggest that he’s going to get it, both in qualifying and the race.

“I’d not sat with the guys since the last race, but they’d mentioned it’s going to be a tougher weekend for us,” he said on Friday. “I don’t think last weekend we expected to be as strong as we were, so I don’t really know. It definitely is a tougher track, and the higher altitude will be harder on the compressor [turbocharger], though that shouldn’t be a problem. Plus the cars are faster.

“I expected this weekend to be more fun than it has been in the past, when it’s been low downforce. Now we’ve got big wings, bigger tyres, and it should be a lot more fun and easier to get the tyres in their operating window.”

It was interesting that he should highlight that, because having run second to his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in the morning, he spun on his first flying lap of the afternoon and was fortunate to avoid contact with a wall.

Hamilton admitted that he had put himself on the back foot with that spin.

“It’s been a good day but it didn't really start out great, particularly in the second session with the big spin on my first lap. That really threw off the session and obviously made it a little bit tricky to get the run on the supersoft tyres.

“But the single lap and then the long run on the ultrasofts were probably among the best I've ever done. I don't think I've ever done 26 laps that consistent, apart from in the race maybe. We got lots of information, the track was feeling better in the second session once the temperature came up. So overall a good day.”

As he had expected, Ferrari look quick here in the rarer atmosphere, which places an even greater premium on the sort of downforce they can generate on this type of track.