Lewis Hamilton going all out for win despite only needing nine points to secure title

With 331 points to Sebastian Vettel’s 265 and only 75 left on the table, Lewis Hamilton effectively needs to score just nine more this weekend in Mexico to ensure that he is world champion for the fourth time, even if Vettel wins here, and again in Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

That means that a fifth-place finish, which would earn him 10 points regardless of what anyone else does, would be sufficient.

But the Mercedes driver says he will be going all-out to score his 10th triumph of the year, and is hoping for another fight with the Ferrari team leader, whom he overtook on the sixth lap of last week’s US GP in Austin on the way to his 62nd career win.

“It’s for others to decide whether I have the upper hand on Sebastian as a driver,” Hamilton said. “I know what I think, because I followed him before overtaking. I really wish we could have had more battles this year, because last week’s was so short-lived. That’s something that F1 needs to improve on.

“The Circuit of the Americas is so well designed, but F1 needs to figure out how to make that happen more often. When I was go-karting we learned all of that overtaking stuff, putting the other guy on the wrong foot and positioning yourself so you could make the pass. I did that with Max [Verstappen] when I retook the lead, and we don’t get enough of that.

“When you are fighting a four-time world champion you know you are fighting the best and you are waiting for one of you to falter, and you never want to be that one.”

Mercedes are expecting a more difficult time at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City than they experienced en route to an ‘easy’ win in America, however, as its high altitude could confer an aerodynamic advantage on rivals Ferrari and Red Bull who have greater downforce on such tracks.