Lewis Hamilton insists his 'core values' remain intact despite Paradise Papers controversy

Lewis Hamilton insists he has not been distracted and that his "core values" remain intact as he offered his first response to allegations of tax avoidance.

The BBC reported earlier this week that the Paradise Papers documents showed Hamilton was given a £3.3million VAT refund on his £16.5m private jet after the aircraft was imported into the Isle of Man in 2013.

A spokesman for the 32-year-old Mercedes driver said on Monday that the deal was "above board" and that "the matter is now in the hands of his lawyers".

"Obviously right now there is a bit of a storm surrounding me," said Hamilton shortly after arriving in Sao Paulo for this week's penultimate round of the season in Brazil.

"There are many different stories around, but I don't have anything to add to the whole scenario that has happened. It doesn't distract me from my core values, and also what I am here to do which is to try and win the Brazilian Grand Prix for a second time in my life."

Hamilton surpassed Sir Jackie Stewart to become the first British driver in history to win the world championship on more than three occasions after he sealed his fourth title in Mexico last month.

