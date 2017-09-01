Lewis Hamilton makes it clear in Monza that he has no intention of leaving Mercedes at end of season

Hot on the heels of Sebastian Vettel’s revelation at Spa during last week’s Belgian GP that he has signed a three-year contract extension with Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton made it clear in Monza that he plans to stick around for at least a similar period.

The 32 year-old is out of contract with Mercedes at the end of 2018, but team boss Toto Woolf has said that they will not begin negotiations for a new deal until the 2017 title has been settled. Hamilton is currently seven points adrift of Vettel with eight races left, after his fifth victory of the season last weekend in Belgium, and he said that extending his deal with the German marque is part of his plan for his F1 future.

"I'm made aware of who contacts the team, and that's down to a great relationship that I have with Toto," he said.

"He's very open with me about who calls. It's kind of interesting sometimes to hear who calls, and who's tried either to take my seat or take the seat next door to me.

"And then to see following those calls, the manoeuvres that happen, such as for example Sebastian signing. I don't know if everyone expected him to sign a three-year deal.

"It doesn't really change much to me, because I planned to extend with the team, which we will do at some point in the second half of the season, or towards the end of the year.

"I know Toto has said that we'll wait until the end of the season, because generally that's what I like to do, there's no rush.

"I still have another year, so we have a lot of time. I think my last contract went all the way into the mid-part of the season."

Hamilton stressed that he hasn’t made contact with any other team, and that he has told Mercedes that he isn’t trying to weigh up his options.

"If I was, I'd call Toto and say I'm going to do due diligence and see what options there are for me. Currently I have no plans to do that.

"It's good for Sebastian that he's signed. All things happen for a reason, and in the kind of plan that I have coming up, my five years, whatever it is, six years that I have left in the sport, that piece of the puzzle is now in place, so it makes my decision moving forward a lot easier."

View photos Hamilton has little interest in leaving Mercedes (Getty) More

Meanwhile, following a threat that either of them could be suspended for a race after their third collision of the season, the Force India team-mates Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon have confessed their joint sins and this afternoon pledged to act in a more orderly fashion as team bosses banned them from competing with one another.

Having fallen out in Canada when Perez arguably cost the team a podium finish by refusing the let Ocon overtake, they collided in Baku, then collided again twice last weekend in Belgium. On the second occasion, Ocon accused Perez of trying to kill them both.

Part of the problem is that Perez, 27, is desperately trying to re-establish himself and win a seat in one of the three top teams, after being dropped by McLaren at the end of 2013, while Ocon, 20, is emerging as a potential world champion and already matching his pace in his first full season.

On Thursday their mutual antipathy had evaporated after days of reflection, and after private talks in the team headquarters here they discussed things further when they cycled round F1’s temple of speed.

View photos Perez and Ocon clashed in Canada (Getty) More

Read More