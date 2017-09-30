Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes nail dramatic turnaround as the paddock feels for Sebastian Vettel in Malaysia

When it comes to dramatic turnarounds, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have it nailed right now.

Fresh from a surprise victory in the recent Singapore GP, in which his car performed far better in the race than it had when Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari ran amok in practice, they came here believing that their silver car would probably be pre-eminent on a circuit that appeared to suit it perfectly.

Instead, the fell flat on their faces on Friday, as Ferrari and Red Bull ran rings around them. A revised aerodynamic package needed a lot more work – team boss Toto Wolff actually spoke of a “fundamental” problem in the set-up.

Yet Hamilton will start tomorrow’s final Malaysia GP from the 70th pole position of his career.

On top of that, Vettel will start the race in exactly the opposite position, at the back of the grid.

So far this has been a drama in three parts.

First, there was Ferrari’s speed on Friday as Mercedes struggled.

Then there was the joint decision to play safe and revert Hamilton’s car to Singapore specification while leaving team-mate Valtteri Bottas with the new configuration. Hamilton liked it in today’s final practice session, then went into beast mode yet again when the chips were down in qualifying.

The third act starred Vettel, who was advised “Stop the car, stop the car,” as he crept into the pits at the end of that final practice session. There was a problem with the engine that required it to be changed before qualifying, but when that began he crawled agonisingly back to the pits complaining that it felt like his turbocharger wasn’t working. Gradually, the 20 minutes ticked away in Q1. With five left it seemed the problem was cured, but then the red-clad mechanics’ dispirited body language told the story; Ferrari number 5 was not going anywhere. Vettel’s chances of a pole position that could reinvigorate his flagging championship campaign were over.

So it became a fight between his team-mate, Kimi Raikkonen, and Hamilton, possibly with intervention from that darkest horse, birthday boy Max Verstappen who ceased to be a teenager today.

And it was some battle.

After Raikkonen had been fastest in final practice, Hamilton hit back with fastest time in Q1, 1m 31.605s. But as Bottas was fastest with 1m 30.803s in Q2, Raikkonen was fractions ahead of Verstappen and Hamilton.

Yet again, Hamilton dug deepest in the first runs in Q3. The result, a blistering lap of 1m 30.009s as Raikkonen managed 1m 30.308s for second. So everything depended upon their final runs.

