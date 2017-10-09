Lewis Hamilton promises he will not change his aggressive driving style with World Championship in sight

As he celebrated the 61st victory of his career in the Suzuka paddock on Sunday night, Lewis Hamilton vowed not to change his modus operandi despite the 59-point lead he has opened up over Sebastian Vettel with just four races remaining.

As the German’s Ferrari let him down for the second race in a row, and led to him retiring for the second time in the last three, Hamilton savoured his revenge over runner-up Max Verstappen, who beat him in Malaysia the previous weekend, and his eighth success in a season that rapidly looks like crowning him world champion for the fourth time.

He admitted that he had a tricky time staying ahead of the 20 year-old Dutchman once they had switched from the supersoft Pirelli tyres to the softs, especially when he ran into traffic in the final three laps while trying to get his tyres back up to working temperature after a virtual safety car period. And afterwards he lost no time pointing out where the thrust of his newfound advantage has had its roots since the summer break.

“Honestly, I could only have dreamed of having this kind of gap,” he admitted.

“Ferrari have put on such a great challenge all year long. All I can really say is that I have to put it down to my team. They’ve done a phenomenal job, reliability has really been on point. They are just so meticulous and that’s really why we have the reliability we have and the results we have been having. I owe it to everyone here and back at the factory, and again the support that we get, it really does help lift us, so a big thank you to everyone.

“I think it’s kind of unbelievable really, to think that we are where we are. I was excited actually to have a good race with Sebastian here, as I was in the last race – but he’s obviously been incredibly unfortunate. In the world today, in Formula One, it is a lot about reliability and the team’s whole performance, not just speed on the track, and I think Mercedes have shown, through and through for many years now, that we have a very, very solid platform.