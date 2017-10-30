Lewis Hamilton recalls journey to the top of the world and fourth world title as he eyes a fifth

“It’s been a long journey with all you guys these past 11 years, and I really appreciate the support from all of you,” Lewis Hamilton said as he spoke with the media on Sunday evening, looking elated, tired, a little bemused, but with his distinctive laugh never far away.

How else would you feel after winning your fourth world championship?

“It’s very difficult to come from a race, especially one which you haven’t won, and then be surrounded by so many people,” he confessed. “There are just so many emotions.

“Mercedes signed me when I was 13 and they were running with McLaren, who will always have place in my heart. I remember meeting Ron when I was 10 and telling him I wanted to drive his car, and wherever he is today I hope he knows how grateful I am for that.

“When I moved to this team in 2013 a lot people said I was wrong, but I knew I was 100 percent right in my heart. It’s great to see how this team have grown, with great bosses and all those guys in Brackley and Brixworth. You go there and you see what happening all these creative minds. You see these beautiful bits of equipment coming together in December and January and know that you are ne of only two people who are going to go out and test them… it’s a fantastic feeling.

“Right now, I’m thinking here I am, having grown up in Stevenage hoping one day to be in F1... dreaming big is something we should all do. And I can tell you, four titles definitely feels a lot better than three.”

He remembered being a kid in the boxing ring, and getting a beating that made him think twice about going out for the next round. But that was where he learned never to give in.

