Lewis Hamilton says a Mercedes Formula One team bus was robbed at gunpoint in Brazil

Lewis Hamilton has confirmed on social media that members of his Mercedes team were robbed at gunpoint following Friday's practice session for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The team was reportedly leaving the circuit when an armed robber approached their team minibus.

Some of my team were held up at gun point last night leaving the circuit here in Brazil. Gun shots fired, gun held at ones head. This is so upsetting to hear. Please say a prayer for my guys who are here as professionals today even if shaken. — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 11, 2017

This happens every single year here. F1 and the teams need to do more, there’s no excuse! — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 11, 2017

The British team have confirmed that valuables were stolen but that everyone escaped 'safe and uninjured'.

Mercedes responded to a fan's concerns on social media by saying: "We operate with specialist security advisors and train our personnel in case incidents like this occur. But as last night has shown, there is even more we can do - as a team and as a sport."

FIA officials and members of the Williams team were also in the convey that was leaving the track in Sao Paulo, but were able to escape when the traffic lights changed and allowed them to drive off.

As referenced by Hamilton; this is not the first time that members of the team have been robbed with a similar incident occuring in Mexico City last year.

