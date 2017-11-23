Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel cut jovial figures in Abu Dhabi as they wind down with eyes already on 2018

Sebastian Vettel admitted that in some ways he wished a good-natured press conference was more tense, because that would mean that his world title fight with Lewis Hamilton was still going down to the wire.

But as the two joshed with Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo, Vettel responded to a hugely long-winded question which seemed to ask whether there should be more awards for the drivers and, so, what would they want them to be, and generated raucous laugher when he said, in an allusion to his antics with Hamilton in Baku, “Well, maybe not for me if there was a Fair Play Award.”

Of course everything is done and dusted and it’s only pride that is at stake at the sharp end of F1 here on Sunday afternoon’s 20th and final round. But already Hamilton and Vettel are focusing on what promises to be an even more intense fight in 2018 as Mercedes and Ferrari go head-to-head once more when a unique situation will see each driver fighting for a fifth world championship that would bring them level with the legendary Argentine of the Fifties, Juan Manuel Fangio.

"Certainly we will never match him in how successful he was in such a short space of time," Vettel admitted, referring to his 24 victories in 51 races between the inauguration of the world championship in 1950, and his retirement in July 1958. "Back then racing was different. The cars were not that reliable and he still managed to be successful. He was the best we've ever had in terms of putting it all together and skill."

"It was the most dangerous period of time in motorsport,” Hamilton said. “I feel honoured to be so close to such a great sporting icon. He should be celebrated more for his success. He's not mentioned a huge amount. He's kind of the godfather of the sport for the drivers."