Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel hit out at Liberty Media's new F1 logo

The reigning world champion is not a fan of the new logo: Getty

Lewis Hamilton has hit out at the new Formula One logo which was launched following the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The design, described as symbolising the look of a Formula One car with a ‘modern-retro feel’, replaces one introduced three decades ago by former commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone.

Managing director Sean Bratches said it reflected the “wider transformation taking place in Formula One” as owners Liberty Media sought to broaden the sport’s appeal and lead it into a digital future.

But Hamilton, who also called for changes to F1's season-ending fixture after an underwhelming conclusion to his world-championship winning campaign, said he is not a fan of the new logo.

“The old one was iconic, and the new one isn't,” Hamilton said after he finished second to Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas at the Yas Marina Circuit. “Imagine if Ferrari changed theirs.”

Another former World Champion, Sebastian Vettel, said simply: “I liked the old one better.”

Formula One's director of marketing Ellie Norman, who joined from Virgin Media in August, said the new logo derived from fan feedback and would be easier to work with on digital and mobile platforms.

The new Formula 1 logo (Getty) More