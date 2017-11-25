Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2017, live qualifying updates - can Lewis Hamilton claim the last pole position of the year?

Natasha Henry
Lewis Hamilton has four pole position from eight in Abu Dhabi - REUTERS

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2017 pictures - sunsets, bright lights and fan delight

 

1:09PM

Nine minutes left of Q1

Raikkonen seems to have got his fire back this weekend and he moves ahead of his teammate, with Verstappen taking a provisional P6.

Bottas moves to the top with a lap of 1:37.356 and Hamilton does another fast lap but finishes 0.035 behind the Finn.

Vandoorne, Sainz, Massa and Hulkenberg are yet to set a time and along with Hartley they are the bottom five.

1:05PM

12 mins left of Q1

We get our first fast lap with a 1:40.692 from Ericsson. Wehrlein, Magnussen, Gasly all move ahead of him.

Then Bottas leaps over them all with a 1:37.704, before Hamilton goes ahead of his teammate by 0.231s. Then Vettel can only move into P3, 0.732s behind the current leader.

1:03PM

An awful stat

Ericsson has not made it out of Q1 for 17 consecutive races. Not a stat he will be keen to remember.

1:01PM

The lights go green and Q1 starts

Gasly is the first car out of the pitlane ahead of the two Saubers. 

12:58PM

Nico is ready

12:56PM

Are we all ready?

We're moments away from the start of qualifying but it should be very tight after some close times in practice.

12:49PM

Qualifying

A quick reminder that Q1 will feature all 20 cars and will last for 18 minutes, Q2 will contain the 15th fastest and last 15 minutes, then Q3 will be your top ten shoot-out for pole.

12:45PM

15 minutes until qualy

Before we know it qualifying will be underway; so get your snacks and refreshments, get comfortable and get cheering for your favourite.

12:40PM

19 poles down, one to go

Hamilton leads the way with 11, followed by Vettel who has four and three for Bottas, with the other belonging to Kimi Raikkonen.

12:38PM

Felipe's long farewell

Wouldn't it be lovely if he finished his F1 career on a high.

12:32PM

The Yas Marina circuit

Yas Marina circuit that will host the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Credit: formula1.com

12:28PM

The top ten from FP3

1 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1min 37.627secs

2 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1:37.900

3 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Ferrari 1:38.157

4 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1:38.174

5 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Red Bull 1:38.340

6 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:38.587

7 Fernando Alonso (Spa) McLaren 1:39.155

8 Stoffel Vandoorne (Bel) McLaren 1:39.277

9 Carlos Sainz (Spa) Renault 1:39.340

10 Sergio Perez (Mex) Force India 1:39.367

12:25PM

Bottas' bother

The Mercedes team are in the the garage and Bottas' car is missing a few parts. They are expected to have everything ready in time for qualifying.

35 minutes and counting...

12:21PM

Who'll get pole?

So Hamilton has taken three of the eight pole position at the Yas Marina circuit with Sebastian Vettel and Nico Rosberg next with two each. The other was achieved by Australian driver Mark Webber in 2013. But since then, all three poles have gone to Mercedes.

12:15PM

How they stand

The championship is over but there are still battles going on in the middle of the pack. 

With just 11 points between them, the Force India driver's of Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez will each be keen to leave Abu Dhabi with the bragging rights. 

 The teams are also still battling for position and that movement could be worth £10milllion to the victor. 

With Toro Rosso (53) in sixth, Renault (49) just below them and Haas in eighth (47) the result of this weekend could have long-term consequences for the team. 

12:05PM

Good afternoon everyone

Hello and welcome to the final qualifying session of the Formula One season. 

We're in the Middle East at the Yas Marina circuit, for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

12:02PM

Lewis Hamilton sets the pace in the final practice session ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

World champion Lewis Hamilton set the pace in final practice for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton, who sealed his fourth title with two rounds to spare in Mexico last month, led the way from his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

The British driver posted a best lap of one minute and 37.627 seconds at the Yas Marina circuit to finish a third of a second clear of Bottas with the Ferrari duo of Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel, both half-a-second off the pace, in third and fourth respectively.

Hamilton is bidding to end his championship-winning campaign on a high and is the driver to beat in the heat of the desert having topped the time sheets on Friday and now on Saturday. The Mercedes driver needs one more win to take his tally of victories to an impressive 10 for the 20-race season.

For Vettel - the man who led the championship for 12 rounds before his charge imploded in the second half of the year - he needs to finish only eighth on Sunday to ensure he will end as runner-up to Hamilton, with Bottas 22 points adrift of the German.

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo finished fifth in the order ahead of team-mate Max Verstappen with Fernando Alonso seventh for McLaren. Veteran Brazilian Felipe Massa, who will start his 269th and final grand prix tomorrow ahead of his impending retirement, was 11th.

FP3 times:

1 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1min 37.627secs

2 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1:37.900

3 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Ferrari 1:38.157

4 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1:38.174

5 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Red Bull 1:38.340

6 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:38.587

7 Fernando Alonso (Spa) McLaren 1:39.155

8 Stoffel Vandoorne (Bel) McLaren 1:39.277

9 Carlos Sainz (Spa) Renault 1:39.340

10 Sergio Perez (Mex) Force India 1:39.367

11 Felipe Massa (Bra) Williams 1:39.383

12 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Renault 1:39.396

13 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Force India 1:39.500

14 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:39.831

15 Romain Grosjean (Fra) Haas F1 1:40.079

16 Pascal Wehrlein (Ger) Sauber-Ferrari 1:40.307

17 Lance Stroll (Can) Williams 1:40.572

18 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:40.737

19 Marcus Ericsson (Swe) Sauber-Ferrari 1:40.789

20 Brendon Hartley (Nzl) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:40.883

