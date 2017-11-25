Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2017, live qualifying updates - can Lewis Hamilton claim the last pole position of the year?
- Lewis Hamilton was fastest in the final practice session
- Hamilton claimed his fourth title at the Mexican Grand Prix
- Sebastian Vettel needs to finish eighth or higher to claim second place in the championship
- Hamilton exclusive interview: F1 world champion on embracing veganism and where he can improve in 2018
Nine minutes left of Q1
Raikkonen seems to have got his fire back this weekend and he moves ahead of his teammate, with Verstappen taking a provisional P6.
Bottas moves to the top with a lap of 1:37.356 and Hamilton does another fast lap but finishes 0.035 behind the Finn.
Vandoorne, Sainz, Massa and Hulkenberg are yet to set a time and along with Hartley they are the bottom five.
12 mins left of Q1
We get our first fast lap with a 1:40.692 from Ericsson. Wehrlein, Magnussen, Gasly all move ahead of him.
Then Bottas leaps over them all with a 1:37.704, before Hamilton goes ahead of his teammate by 0.231s. Then Vettel can only move into P3, 0.732s behind the current leader.
An awful stat
Ericsson has not made it out of Q1 for 17 consecutive races. Not a stat he will be keen to remember.
The lights go green and Q1 starts
Gasly is the first car out of the pitlane ahead of the two Saubers.
Nico is ready
#Quali is moments away...— Formula 1 (@F1) November 25, 2017
Last year's champion is here ��#AbuDhabiGP ���� #F1Finale#F1pic.twitter.com/B7LZcaUPWF
Are we all ready?
We're moments away from the start of qualifying but it should be very tight after some close times in practice.
Qualifying
A quick reminder that Q1 will feature all 20 cars and will last for 18 minutes, Q2 will contain the 15th fastest and last 15 minutes, then Q3 will be your top ten shoot-out for pole.
15 minutes until qualy
Before we know it qualifying will be underway; so get your snacks and refreshments, get comfortable and get cheering for your favourite.
19 poles down, one to go
Hamilton leads the way with 11, followed by Vettel who has four and three for Bottas, with the other belonging to Kimi Raikkonen.
Felipe's long farewell
Wouldn't it be lovely if he finished his F1 career on a high.
Thumbs up from @MassaFelipe19 ��— Formula 1 (@F1) November 25, 2017
He's all set to go in his final #F1 practice session
#AbuDhabiGP ���� #F1Finale#FP3pic.twitter.com/yXlHujdSpZ
The Yas Marina circuit
The top ten from FP3
1 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1min 37.627secs
2 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1:37.900
3 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Ferrari 1:38.157
4 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1:38.174
5 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Red Bull 1:38.340
6 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:38.587
7 Fernando Alonso (Spa) McLaren 1:39.155
8 Stoffel Vandoorne (Bel) McLaren 1:39.277
9 Carlos Sainz (Spa) Renault 1:39.340
10 Sergio Perez (Mex) Force India 1:39.367
Bottas' bother
The Mercedes team are in the the garage and Bottas' car is missing a few parts. They are expected to have everything ready in time for qualifying.
35 minutes and counting...
Who'll get pole?
So Hamilton has taken three of the eight pole position at the Yas Marina circuit with Sebastian Vettel and Nico Rosberg next with two each. The other was achieved by Australian driver Mark Webber in 2013. But since then, all three poles have gone to Mercedes.
How they stand
The championship is over but there are still battles going on in the middle of the pack.
With just 11 points between them, the Force India driver's of Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez will each be keen to leave Abu Dhabi with the bragging rights.
The teams are also still battling for position and that movement could be worth £10milllion to the victor.
With Toro Rosso (53) in sixth, Renault (49) just below them and Haas in eighth (47) the result of this weekend could have long-term consequences for the team.
Good afternoon everyone
Hello and welcome to the final qualifying session of the Formula One season.
We're in the Middle East at the Yas Marina circuit, for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton sets the pace in the final practice session ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
World champion Lewis Hamilton set the pace in final practice for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Hamilton, who sealed his fourth title with two rounds to spare in Mexico last month, led the way from his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.
The British driver posted a best lap of one minute and 37.627 seconds at the Yas Marina circuit to finish a third of a second clear of Bottas with the Ferrari duo of Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel, both half-a-second off the pace, in third and fourth respectively.
Hamilton is bidding to end his championship-winning campaign on a high and is the driver to beat in the heat of the desert having topped the time sheets on Friday and now on Saturday. The Mercedes driver needs one more win to take his tally of victories to an impressive 10 for the 20-race season.
For Vettel - the man who led the championship for 12 rounds before his charge imploded in the second half of the year - he needs to finish only eighth on Sunday to ensure he will end as runner-up to Hamilton, with Bottas 22 points adrift of the German.
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo finished fifth in the order ahead of team-mate Max Verstappen with Fernando Alonso seventh for McLaren. Veteran Brazilian Felipe Massa, who will start his 269th and final grand prix tomorrow ahead of his impending retirement, was 11th.
FP3 times:
1 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1min 37.627secs
2 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1:37.900
3 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Ferrari 1:38.157
4 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1:38.174
5 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Red Bull 1:38.340
6 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:38.587
7 Fernando Alonso (Spa) McLaren 1:39.155
8 Stoffel Vandoorne (Bel) McLaren 1:39.277
9 Carlos Sainz (Spa) Renault 1:39.340
10 Sergio Perez (Mex) Force India 1:39.367
11 Felipe Massa (Bra) Williams 1:39.383
12 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Renault 1:39.396
13 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Force India 1:39.500
14 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:39.831
15 Romain Grosjean (Fra) Haas F1 1:40.079
16 Pascal Wehrlein (Ger) Sauber-Ferrari 1:40.307
17 Lance Stroll (Can) Williams 1:40.572
18 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:40.737
19 Marcus Ericsson (Swe) Sauber-Ferrari 1:40.789
20 Brendon Hartley (Nzl) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:40.883