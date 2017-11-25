Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2017, live qualifying updates - can Lewis Hamilton claim the last pole position of the year?

Lewis Hamilton has four pole position from eight in Abu Dhabi - REUTERS

Lewis Hamilton was fastest in the final practice session

Hamilton claimed his fourth title at the Mexican Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel needs to finish eighth or higher to claim second place in the championship

1:09PM

Nine minutes left of Q1

Raikkonen seems to have got his fire back this weekend and he moves ahead of his teammate, with Verstappen taking a provisional P6.

Bottas moves to the top with a lap of 1:37.356 and Hamilton does another fast lap but finishes 0.035 behind the Finn.

Vandoorne, Sainz, Massa and Hulkenberg are yet to set a time and along with Hartley they are the bottom five.

1:05PM

12 mins left of Q1

We get our first fast lap with a 1:40.692 from Ericsson. Wehrlein, Magnussen, Gasly all move ahead of him.

Then Bottas leaps over them all with a 1:37.704, before Hamilton goes ahead of his teammate by 0.231s. Then Vettel can only move into P3, 0.732s behind the current leader.

1:03PM

An awful stat

Ericsson has not made it out of Q1 for 17 consecutive races. Not a stat he will be keen to remember.