Lewis Hamilton vows to stick to task at hand and focus on fourth world title over 'taking a knee' at US Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton on Thursday night reaffirmed his deep unease over the presidency of Donald Trump but suggested that he would stop short of kneeling during the Star-Spangled Banner at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

It is a vexed decision for Hamilton, a conflict between what he feels is right and the intense pressures for him not to spark a political maelstrom by taking a public stand here on the Austin grid.

Hamilton has become increasingly vocal on social media in his support for the “take a knee” protests across the US, made in response to racial injustice, but was coy about the idea of him following suit. “There has been a lot of mention of the whole situation,” he said. “I know many people in America, black and white, so I get quite a good view of what is happening, opinions from Americans about the movement, which I think is huge.

“I have posted about it because I respect it highly. I am very much in support of it. But I am here to win and I am not really focused on anything else. I don’t really plan on ­allowing all the bull**** around the topic to put me off my stride.”

Should Hamilton, the only black driver in Formula One, go down on one knee, the ructions would be felt far beyond the scrubland that surrounds the Circuit of the Americas. On this of all weekends, that is likely to be sufficient reason for him not to do so.

