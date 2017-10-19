Lewis Hamilton vows to stick to task at hand and focus on fourth world title over 'taking a knee' at US Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton on Thursday night reaffirmed his deep unease over the presidency of Donald Trump but suggested that he would stop short of kneeling during the Star-Spangled Banner at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.
It is a vexed decision for Hamilton, a conflict between what he feels is right and the intense pressures for him not to spark a political maelstrom by taking a public stand here on the Austin grid.
Hamilton has become increasingly vocal on social media in his support for the “take a knee” protests across the US, made in response to racial injustice, but was coy about the idea of him following suit. “There has been a lot of mention of the whole situation,” he said. “I know many people in America, black and white, so I get quite a good view of what is happening, opinions from Americans about the movement, which I think is huge.
“I have posted about it because I respect it highly. I am very much in support of it. But I am here to win and I am not really focused on anything else. I don’t really plan on allowing all the bull**** around the topic to put me off my stride.”
Should Hamilton, the only black driver in Formula One, go down on one knee, the ructions would be felt far beyond the scrubland that surrounds the Circuit of the Americas. On this of all weekends, that is likely to be sufficient reason for him not to do so.
Hamilton has been the sheriff of this corner of Texas, winning four times in five years, and he could become a quadruple world champion with victory on Sunday – provided main rival Sebastian Vettel finishes sixth or worse.
He did not sound ready to bring out the bunting just yet, even though Vettel’s challenge to Mercedes has all but evaporated with two retirements in the past three grands prix. “You can’t expect Sebastian to have a difficult weekend again,” Hamilton said. “Ferrari are going to be quick. We have an opportunity to win the championship, but I couldn’t care less whether it is here or the last race. All that matters is that it gets done.”
One long-running issue that was resolved on Thursday was Fernando Alonso’s contract extension at McLaren. The Spaniard’s future at the team has been the source of interminable intrigue, but he has finally agreed what McLaren described as a “long-term” deal.
The reality is more complex: he is understood to have signed on for one more year but with options to extend. Alonso also disclosed he wanted another tilt at the Indianapolis 500, where his chances were scuppered by Honda engine failure this season, as early as 2019.