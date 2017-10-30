Lewis Hamilton wastes no time in celebrating title triumph jetting family and friends to Miami party

Hamilton with his mum Carmen and the party in Miami - Lewis Hamilton/Instagram

Lewis Hamilton cemented his position as an F1 great last night, winning his fourth world title with a nine-place finish in Mexico.

He then wasted no time in celebrating his monumental achievement, flying family, including mum Carmen, and friends to Miami for an after-party.

Hamilton shared video of his helicopter and private jet journey to his followers on Instagram.

Hamilton's fourth world title puts him ahead of every other Brit to race in the sport, surpassing Sir Jackie Stewart's three championships and putting him level with Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel.

And speaking after Sunday's race, he spoke of his desire to win a fifth.

The 32-year-old Brit finished only ninth - the lowest position of his championship-winning season - following a stunning opening-lap collision with Vettel, after which Hamilton asked if his rival had crashed into him on purpose.