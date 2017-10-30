Lewis Hamilton wastes no time in celebrating title triumph jetting family and friends to Miami party
Lewis Hamilton cemented his position as an F1 great last night, winning his fourth world title with a nine-place finish in Mexico.
He then wasted no time in celebrating his monumental achievement, flying family, including mum Carmen, and friends to Miami for an after-party.
Hamilton shared video of his helicopter and private jet journey to his followers on Instagram.
Hamilton's fourth world title puts him ahead of every other Brit to race in the sport, surpassing Sir Jackie Stewart's three championships and putting him level with Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel.
And speaking after Sunday's race, he spoke of his desire to win a fifth.
The 32-year-old Brit finished only ninth - the lowest position of his championship-winning season - following a stunning opening-lap collision with Vettel, after which Hamilton asked if his rival had crashed into him on purpose.
Hamilton dropped to last but Vettel - who also had to stop for repairs - crossed the line in fourth to fall well short of the victory he needed to stop Hamilton from rewriting the record books.
Hamilton took the chequered flag with his helmet in his hands before holding a Union Jack aloft as he celebrated his remarkable achievement.
Later, he arrived to address the media with a glass of champagne. He had one sip of bubbly before proclaiming it as disgusting and reverting to an energy drink.
"Four is a great number, but I want number five now," Hamilton said with a telling grin. "Throughout the race I was just thinking to myself, 'don't give up'.
"I went back to when my Dad put me in the boxing ring when I was younger and this kid beat the crap out of me. My nose was bleeding and I didn't want to go back in, and it felt very similar today.
"I got the puncture, and I could have easily resorted to giving up, making mistakes, but, I remembered that moment and I was like 'I'm not going to give up, I'm going to keep pushing, and give it everything, so that when I cross the line I can be proud of myself,' and I definitely am."