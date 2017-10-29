How Lewis Hamilton can win the 2017 F1 world title in Mexico today

Here are the permutations for the world championship and how Lewis Hamilton can win it - AP

Lewis Hamilton is on the brink of becoming the first British Formula One driver to win four world championships, and only the fifth of any nationality.

The following details how he can do it in Mexico this weekend.

The Mercedes driver is 66 points clear of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, with a maximum of 75 points still to be won from the three remaining races.

Vettel needs to score 17 points more than Hamilton on Sunday to keep the title fight alive into the penultimate race of the season in Brazil two weeks down the road.

The top 10 score points under a 25-18-15-12-10-8-6-4-2-1 scoring system.

How can Lewis Hamilton win this weekend?

If Vettel wins (25 points), Hamilton need finish no lower than fifth (10 points).

If Vettel finishes second (18), Hamilton needs only a ninth place (2) to be champion.

Any other result for the German hands the title to Hamilton.

Hamilton will become champion during the race if Vettel retires.

Hamilton on the prospect of passing Ayrton Senna's title number

"Ayrton’s life was cut short and I think had he the opportunity to continue and race in safe conditions he would have continued to win more championships," Hamilton said.

"I don’t look upon him and think that I am better because I have more wins and championships and poles, but I feel very proud for my name to be mentioned alongside his name and that's all."