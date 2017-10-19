How Lewis Hamilton can win fourth F1 title in second home of Austin - and when Briton has sewn up past championships

Lewis Hamilton has enjoyed great success at the Circuit of the Americas - Action Images

"It's going to be one of the closest, if not the closest, fights I've experienced," declared Lewis Hamilton of his world title duel with Sebastian Vettel back on April 9.

At that time, the two rivals were locked at 43 points after two races and F1 fanatics and pundits were predicting a titanic tussle between two of the sport's greatest ever competitors.

The hostility between the two intensified at the Barcelona GP in May as a clever-timed Mercedes pitstop allowed Hamilton to pip Vettel in a pulsating battle that led Hamilton to say; "It was the rawest fight I can remember".

Sadly for F1 fans, the implosion of Vettel and his supposedly-superior Ferrari has seen the tables turned in the title race and Hamilton can sew up a fourth championship as early as this weekend.

If Hamilton wins at the US Grand Prix, Vettel must finish in the top five to keep the title race alive.

