Lewis Hamilton wins Japanese Grand Prix to move closer to world title after Sebastian Vettel's early retirement

Whatever sweet nothings Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel might have been whispering in Lady Luck’s ear lately, she hasn’t been buying them. As Lewis Hamilton narrowly fended off the advances of Malaysian GP winner Max Verstappen in a tense Japanese GP that opened up his points advantage to 59, the German’s car let him down again as he was forced to retire after only four laps.

In an echo of Sepang only last weekend, when Kimi Raikkonen hit trouble even before the race, Ferrari mechanics were looking at Vettel’s engine on the grid. There was a problem with, of all things, a spark plug. Once the bane of racing cars, they hardly ever go wrong today.

This time the car was able to take the start, however, and seemed okay as Vettel chased Hamilton away. But soon Verstappen had snatched second place away at the hairpin, and a lap later fast-starting Esteban Ocon and Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo also rudely thrust past the red car going into the first corner, followed by Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes.

Two laps later, the man who had already received a reprimand for missing the national anthem, received the instruction ‘Box, box, box!’ from his team and trickled into the pits to retire.

In the course of three races, as Hamilton and Mercedes have battled back to competitive pitch, Ferrari’s challenge has literally fallen apart, leaving them a mountain to climb in the final four events.

"It's normal you're critical, especially if things go wrong, so it's part of our job," Vettel told Sky Sports F1. "But I think I need to protect them. We've done an incredible job so far. It’s obviously a pity the last two races with the reliability issues, but you know, it's like that sometimes.

"Of course it hurts, and we're all disappointed. But now we need to get back, get some rest and then go flat out for the last four races and see what happens.