How Lewis Hamilton won a fourth Formula One world championship - a race-by-race guide

Lewis Hamilton lifted his fourth world title in the 18th race of the season at the Mexican Grand Prix, but it wasn't the easiest title the Briton has ever won.

It has been a record-breaking year for the 32-year-old as he becomes only the fifth driver to win the title four times.

But since returning from his summer holidays, Hamilton has been like a man possessed while his nearest rival Sebastian Vettel has struggled to replicate his early season form.

Here is how the season played out from that season opener in Melbourne:

Ferrari took first blood in the opening race of the season in Melbourne as Sebastian Vettel finished over 9.5s ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Given Mercedes domination of the sport over the previous three years and Ferrari’s inability to produce a car worthy of the challenge, we had not seen Vettel and Hamilton go head-to-head; so this was the battle the fans and sport had been waiting for.

Hamilton had started on pole but a disappointing pit-stop allowed the German to get the lead which he built on to take those crucial 25 points. The annoyance in the Mercedes team was clear when Toto Wolff was caught slamming his desk.

The Red Bulls struggled with Max Verstappen in fifth and Daniel Ricciardo failing to finish after the rule changes seem to stifle their drivers. Valtteri Bottas started his Silver Arrow career with a P3 finish.

The Briton started on pole and this was the race where he picked up his first Grand Chelem of the season and he would go on to set two more.

It was a simple race for Mercedes with Hamilton able to show that their car was capable of staying ahead of the rest when all their boxes were ticked.

Bahrain - Vettel win

It was advantage Vettel again with Hamilton and his teammate Valtteri Bottas, joining the German driver on the podium. The Briton may well have won but a five-second penalty after he was deemed to be during "unnecessarily slowly and erratically" by the stewards meant he had too much to do in order to get past his nearest rival.

He took full responsibility for the incident but the fact that Vettel had never lost a championship when he had must have been a statistic that Hamilton was fully aware of.

Vettel leads by seven points

Russia - Bottas win

Hamilton failed to make the podium for the first time in the 2017 season as Bottas won his first ever race in F1. The Finn was better than the Brit in every session of the weekend and although Hamilton would have been disappointed with his P4 he celebrated with his new teammate in a show of unity for Mercedes.

Vettel leads by 13 points

Spain - Hamilton win

It was a hot and humid weekend in Barcelona but Mercedes number one man came out on top despite Vettel and Ferrari going the strategy of an undercut. Unfortunately for the German it didn't work and despite Vettel fighting his way past Bottas later on in the race, he could only take second spot.

Vettel leads by six points

Lewis Hamilton won in Barcelona to cut Sebastian Vettel's championship lead

Monaco - Vettel win

The track in Monte Carlo is not known for a circuit that allows driver's to overtake and it wasn't Hamilton's day after he qualified in a lowly 14th after his fast lap in the second qualifying session was impeded by McLaren's Stoffel Vandoorne.

A seventh placed finish was not a bad result but after Vettel took the lead from his teammate Kimi Raikkonen on Lap 34, a Ferrari win was never in doubt. It was clear that team orders were in place at the Italian team and many wondered if that would affect the title as the season progressed.

Vettel leads by 25 points

Canada - Hamilton win

The Briton continued his love affair with the Canadian Grand Prix with his sixth and third consecutive win in the country as Vettel failed to make the podium with a fourth-placed finish.

He may have cut the Ferrari man's lead but neither would have felt relief in a campaign that was shaping up to give fans of the sport the two-team battle they had been longing for, for several years.

Vettel leads by 12 points

Azerbaijan - Ricciardo win

An unexpected winner in Baku but all credit to the top three of Daniel Ricciardo, Bottas and Lance Stroll; who took advantage of the mishaps that beset Hamilton and Vettel.

The Mercedes driver's day was ruined by a loose headrest while the Ferrari man got a ten-second stop-go penalty for colliding with Hamilton after the restart of the safety car.

The only winner that day was Red Bull as the new friendship between the championship rivals looked like it was turning sour.

Vettel leads by 14 points

Austria - Bottas win

Another win for Mercedes strengthened their position in the constructors championship as Hamilton started in eighth after receiving a penalty for changing his gearbox.

Vettel was able to extend his lead and was increasingly looking more in control of the championship as the season progressed.

Vettel leads by 20 points

Hamilton (R) celebrated his Silverstone win with Bill Monger (L).

Great Britain - Hamilton win

Another win in Silverstone for Hamilton became even better with Vettel finishing in seventh, as the Mercedes driver cut his rivals lead to just a point with the summer break drawing nearer. It was the Stevenage born driver's fifth career Grand Slam as his competitor suffered a puncture and then found himself unable to get back up the field.

Vettel leads by one point

Hungary - Vettel win

It was advantage Ferrari again with their men occupying the top two spots on the podium at the end of the race and Vettel achieving another win.

But the key moment of the day was Hamilton relinquishing his podium position for teammate Bottas after he failed to get past Raikkonen as the race neared its end. It was a reminder that he had a different relationship with the Briton than his predecessor Nico Rosberg.

Vettel leads by 14 points

Belgium - Hamilton win

The Mercedes driver was back on top to cut the lead of Vettel as he equalled Michael Schumacher's record of 68 career pole positions in his 200th Grand Prix.

It was even more poignant given that the seven-time world made his F1 debut and won his first race. Clearly an emotional day for Hamilton, Vettel ended the race over two seconds behind him as the gap was shortened once again.

Vettel leads by seven points

Italy - Hamilton win

Some will point to this race as the one where everything changed in the title race as Hamilton took the championship lead for the very for the very first time this year.

Hamilton's win was backed up by great support work by Bottas who was constantly showing his strength as a team player and willing deputy.

Hamilton leads by three points

The crash in Singapore all but ended Vettel's title hopes

Singapore - Hamilton win

After taking the championship lead in Italy Hamilton never looked back as with each race it was becoming more and more apparent that it could well be his title to lose.

His win in Asia was fortunate after Vettel, Raikkonen and Max Verstappen crashed out on the first lap and left him with an open track after he had only managed to qualify in fifth. Luck was definitely on his side as he cruised to his seventh win of the season.

Hamilton leads by 28 points

Malaysia - Verstappen win

With Vettel having another nightmare weekend that meant he started from the back of the grid, Verstappen's win and his second place meant the Briton headed to Japan having increased his lead by four points.

The day was notable for a seriously impressive drive by Vettel who fought through the pack to finish in P4, but Ricciardo was strong enough to prevent the German taking his place on the podium.

Hamilton leads by 34 points

Japan - Hamilton win

Hamilton won his fourth race in the last five and despite Vettel claims after the title race was increasingly feeling like it was over. The Mercedes man had a serious party vibe surrounding him with Mo Farah his special guest for the race.

Despite the lighter mood within his camp when it came to race day, the 32-year-old was all business and it showed again as Vettel retired and Hamilton's lead increased at Suzuka.

Hamilton leads by 59 points

United States - Hamilton win

Usain Bolt was the start attraction as Liberty Media took the opportunity to remind us that Texans do everything bigger and better. We also had Michael Buffer introducing the rival driver's, but there was something of a damp squid as Hamilton took another with to leave himself with one hand on the title.

Hamilton lead by 66 points

Mexico - Verstappen win

It was not the way he would've written the story of his fourth world title, but Hamilton won't care when he looks back on a day that was surrounded by Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City.

But his P9 finish and Vettel ending the day in third was enough to crown his world champion and see him become the most successful British driver in Formula One history.

Lewis Hamilton is the 2017 world champion