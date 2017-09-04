Lewis keeps promise by donating $195,000 winnings to Houston relief efforts

A first win since 2014 for Stacy Lewis provided a huge financial boost to the relief effort around her hometown of Houston, Texas.

Stacy Lewis kept her pre-tournament promise by donating the $195,000 she earned for winning the Portland Classic to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The former world number one, who lives in Houston, had not won on the LPGA Tour since 2014 but vowed last week to donate her entire earnings from the event to the region, which is coming to terms with the devastation wreaked by the storm.

And the American posted a three-under-par 69 on Sunday to edge Chun In-gee by a single shot to end her three-year wait for a win and land a pay packet that she hopes will help rebuild lives.

"When I said that I had the goal of winning the tournament - you've got to get a lot of things to go your way," said an emotional Lewis.

"We're going to be able to help people rebuild houses and get their homes back.

"That's more important than any win."

Lewis' sponsor KPMG later confirmed it would match the sum being donated by the 32-year-old to the relief effort, while another backer, Marathon Petroleum, has pledged $1million.