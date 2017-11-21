Liam Williams and Alex Cuthbert ruled out of Wales fixture against New Zealand

Liam Williams and Alex Cuthbert have been released from the Wales squad due to injury ahead of this weekend's fixture against the All Blacks in Cardiff.

Saracens full-back Williams suffered an abdominal injury and Cuthbert a calf injury during the 13-6 win over Georgia last weekend.

"At this stage no time frame for recovery has been set for either player and they have been released back to their respective club/region," read a WRU statement.

Williams was used on the wing by Wales for their autumn opener against Australia and his absence may open the door for Hallam Amos to start against New Zealand alongside Scarlets flyer Steff Evans.

Given that Amos and Evans are the only two wingers left in the Wales squad, with Leigh Halfpenny likely to start full-back, head coach Warren Gatland may opt to bring in an extra winger from outside the squad.

New Zealand confirmed on Monday that winger Rieko Ioane and lock Luke Romano would both be unavailable for their final Test of the year.

Wales head into the fixture looking for a first win over New Zealand since 1953.