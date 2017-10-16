Liam Williams lets his talents shine through to the delight of his Saracens teammates

It’s taken Liam Williams just five appearances to prove that he is capable of replacing the void left at Saracens by Chris Ashton’s departure after starring in the 57-13 rout of Northampton Saints this weekend, with the Welsh wing already leaving an impression on his new teammates.

Man-of-the-match Williams scored twice as reigning European Champions Cup holders Saracens opened their 2017/18 account in style at Franklin’s Gardens, inflicting the heaviest ever home defeat on Saints in their club history.

Williams’ double helped Sarries secure a bonus point before half-time as they romped away from their Premiership opposition, but the 26-year-old summer signing from Pro12 champions Scarlets displayed more than just his cutting edge finishing as he contested repeatedly for high kicks and defended well on the right wing.

His talent in the air – something that shone through on Sunday much brighter than on the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand where he was yellow carded for conceding two successive penalties for poorly timed aerial challenges – is music to the ears of Saracens scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth, whose knack for putting his box-kicks on a sixpence gives the European champions yet another prong to their attack.

“We knew when we were getting Liam we were getting a class player,” Wigglesworth said. “He is brilliant in the air and that’s great for me and my left foot and he is always onto me to make sure the kick allows him to compete for the ball. He is also a good character to have around and has fitted in really well to the squad.”

That character was on display as Saracens celebrated the victory in the changing room after the match, with Williams following fellow summer acquisition and former Saints forward Callum Clark in leading the chant made famous by Billy Vunipola, following last May’s Champions Cup final victory.