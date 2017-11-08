Libya set to grace Cecafa tournament in Kenya

Libya and Zimbabwe will feature in the regional tournament as guest teams after replacing Zambia and Eritrea respectively

Africa football power-house, Libya will grace the 2017 East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Senior Challenge Cup tournament.

Libya and Zimbabwe will feature in the regional tournament as guest teams after replacing Zambia and Eritrea respectively. The tournament will kick-off on November 25 to December 10.

Cecafa secretary general Nicholas Musonye has assured the region that they are ready to stage the tournament. "We want to assure our members that we have put everything in place to have a good tournament.

"We also have confidence that Kenya will stage a perfect tournament," Musonye told Goal on Wednesday.

Initially, Football Kenya Federation had announced that Zambia will also grace the occasion but it seems the Southern African nation willl not be traveling to Nairobi.

The games will be hosted in Bukhungu Stadium, Mumias, Afraha Stadium in Nakuru and Kisumu's Moi Stadium.

Uganda are the defending champions of the competition.