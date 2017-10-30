Is there life in Sunderland's ghost town? An absentee owner, an under-pressure manager and a club sliding down the leagues

Ellis Short is selling Sunderland and his London home as he looks to escape Britain: Getty

The suggestion now is that Ellis Short’s house is worth more than his football club. The Sunderland owner is not just ending his time in the English game, he is also leaving this country.

For £49.5 million you can buy his home in Chelsea. For around £500,000 more, you can take a football club within one defeat of going bottom of the Championship. The billionaire Short is following his son’s tennis career to the Evert Tennis Academy in Florida. No one is quite sure where the football club will be when he returns.

On Tuesday night, six months after Sunderland were officially relegated from the Premier League following a one-nil defeat to Bournemouth, the club will go bottom of the Championship if they lose at home to Bolton.

One supporter, writing in the popular A Love Supreme Fanzine in the wake of Saturday’s latest defeat, this time to Bristol City, compared the city to a ghost town.

The Stadium of Light on a match day increasingly has the feel of the late bus, a strange mix of those who left it too late to get home. There is a bit of life at the start of the journey, a lull, people increasingly bewildered, many not quite sure why they’re still there, and when the drink - or the failing love for their club subsides - most depart. The stadium is nearly empty when each game finishes.

Sunderland’s first team last won a game of football on home soil on Saturday, December 16 when they defeated Watford one-nil. The victory moved them 18th in the table, one point away from safety. The then manager David Moyes said afterwards: “It was must-win. We had to work hard.”

Sunderland didn't keep the faith in David Moyes (Getty) More