Liga MX Apertura playoffs: Schedule, dates & teams in the Liguilla

The Liga MX playoffs are underway.

The Mexican domestic season consists of two identical stages - the Apertura and Clausura - and crowns a champion in each of the two every year.

The Apertura begins in July and starts with a 17-game regular season. The top eight teams then progress to a knockout competition - known as the Liguilla, or mini-league - in which the first of those two champions is decided.

The first Liguilla of 2017-18 is now in progress ahead of the two-legged final in December.

Goal has your complete guide to this year's Apertura postseason.

WHEN IS THE LIGUILLA?

