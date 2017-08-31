Liga MX side Atlas lands Ravel Morrison from Lazio

The Mexican club brought in the talented former Manchester United midfielder on a loan deal with an option to buy

Liga MX club Atlas on Thursday signed Ravel Morrison on loan with an option to buy from Serie A side Lazio.

Once widely thought of as a promising young midfielder with Manchester United, the troubled 24-year-old has struggled to find a home over the course of his career.

El nuevo Rojinegro, @morrisonravel, estampó su firma en el contrato que lo une a los Zorros en calidad de préstamo por 1 año#WelcomeRavel pic.twitter.com/61Zagg9Bwe — Atlas FC (@atlasfc) August 31, 2017

Following a move to West Ham from Man Utd in 2012 he was loaned to a series of clubs in England before being sold to Lazio in 2015.

Having never settled with the Italian side, the midfielder was sent on loan to Queens Park Rangers for the second half of last season.

Although the deal with Atlas is another loan, the Mexican club will have the option to make the move for Morrison permanent.