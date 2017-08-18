Liga MX Talking Points: Heat on Jemez, Tigres troubles lead Week 5

It should be no surprise to fans of Liga MX that things are a bit topsy-turvy right now. We're just four weeks in and the pack is yet to separate. Things are like a horse race — there are a few front runners and some obvious stragglers who stumbled out of the gate, but for the most part any entrant could finish anywhere in the table.

Last tournament's top regular season finisher, Tijuana, is on the bottom. Reigning champion Chivas sits 15th. Promoted Lobos BUAP is fourth, while Tigres and all their spending power are 11th with just one win.

Some of those starts will stick, many others will change. Let's dig in to what everyone's talking about ahead of this week's slate of games:

It's a big weekend for ... Paco Jemez - yes, again

Paco Jemez did not lay low, he did not find a safe house. After generating controversy for directing an unpleasant gesture toward the stands, he refused to apologize for his actions and ended up getting sent out of the team's midweek Copa MX match.

On the one hand, Cruz Azul almost has to back the manager, which it did with a Twitter hashtag among other shows of support during the week. After all, it's been quite some time since La Maquna rolled through the first four matches of the season without tasting defeat, even if the last three matches have been draws. And a 10-match undefeated streak across all competitions? Jemez will have to do more than flip the bird to face the axe.

Yet, this week's contest with Atlas visiting still will be a test for Jemez. There's no salve for wrongdoing, and nothing that would solidify Jemez's safe situation with Cruz Azul like a win over an Atlas side that has been plucky so far this season even as it saw its winning streak snapped with consecutive defeats.

Game of the Week ... Tigres vs. Pumas

This game already would be one of the best of the weekend before Thursday's events, but Pumas signing Marcelo Diaz after he was rumored to be headed for Tigres adds just a little bit more intrigue to Saturday's feline face-off. The Chile international to watch will not be Diaz, though, but forward Nicolas Castillo. After a red-hot start to the Clausura he hit a rough patch both on and off the field. After avoiding a suspension for comments about officiating on social media, Castillo is ready to take on the Tigres defense.

