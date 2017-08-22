Liga MX Talking Points: Streaking America, quick turnarounds lead Round 6

If it seems like just yesterday we were looking back on the fifth round of Liga MX and closing the book on the busy time. That's because it was just yesterday. While Liga MX religiously takes international breaks, something leagues around it both to the north and the south would benefit from as well, it does create situations like this week's where teams will play three games in around seven days.

Man Utd 7/2 to score over 100 goals

That's a problem for the managers, perhaps, and maybe the players themselves. For us? It just means we have more soccer to enjoy.

Let's take a look at the midweek slate and see what teams are hoping to stand out:

It's a big midweek for ... Matias Alustiza

View photos Matias Alustiza Atlas More

Matias Alustiza scores goals in Liga MX. He did it with Puebla, he briefly did it with Pachuca (though only five there, his lowest total since arriving in Mexico) and he's now doing it with Atlas. He scored a beautiful goal in Liga MX last weekend, helping Atlas close the distance between itself and Cruz Azul.

But after fellow forward Milton Caraglio took a nasty collision with La Maquina goalkeeper Jesus Corona, even more of the burden for scoring will fall on "El Chavo" this week. Atlas had a lot of hope going into the season but so far those hopes have not become reality. Three losses have followed after the team started with two victories. Some of that is down to the absence of Rafa Marquez, and maybe you could say the mental strife of Marquez being implicated by the U.S. Treasury Department as part of a cartel leader's money-laundering scheme also is affecting the team.

But the issues have gone beyond simply missing Marquez. And the concern goes beyond simply having a bad season. Atlas could be in real danger of relegation if this losing skid turns into a pattern. Only Veracruz is below the Guadalajara side at the moment.

Back at home and facing an energetic Lobos BUAP team, Atlas needs Alustiza to provide another goal - or maybe two - to get back into the win column and make sure their status in the first division is secure.

Game of the Round ... America vs. Tigres

View photos Miguel Herrera Club America More

One of the bummers of the jornada doble is that we don't get a Saturday night showdown between these two teams. Still, seeing Las Aguilas and Tigres meet at Estadio Azteca on Wednesday should be plenty entertaining.

Read More