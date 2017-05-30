Liga MX transfer news: The latest rumors and chisme in Mexican soccer

LYON MAKES BID FOR CHICHARITO

Lyon has made an offer of 12 million euros for Mexico's newly crowned record goalscorer Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, according to RMC.

Chicharito is expected to leave Leverkusen this summer after the club failed to finish in the European places. The Ligue 1 outfit is looking to bring a new forward in to replace the departing Alexandre Lacazette.

MUNOZ COULD LAND AT PUEBLA

Mexico goalkeeper Moises Munoz is nearing a move to Puebla, according to ESPN Mexico.

The former America shot-stopper spent the last tournament with Jaguares but couldn't save the Chiapas side from relegation. With Las Aguilas happy with Agustin Marchesin in net and Carlos Campestrini likely on the way out with La Franja, Munoz may step in.

ZELARAYAN SET FOR AMERICA SWITCH?

After he didn't start the Liga MX final, Tigres midfielder Lucas Zelarayan could leave the club and join America, W Radio reports.

New America coach Miguel Herrera reportedly attempted to sign the Argentine when he was at Tijuana and now has more resources in the capital. However, Monterrey-based Multimedios reports Tigres will keep Zelarayan at the club.

LOZANO'S LA LIGA MOVE NEARING COMPLETION

