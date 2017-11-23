Ligi Kuu Wrap: Azam coach given three match ban

Goal brings you the Tanzania' Premier League's wrap which covers all the days news from the bigest clubs and stars

Azam coach given three match ban

Azam Head Coach, Aristica Cioaba has been given a three match ban and a 500,000 TSH fine by the League board after being found guilty of misconduct during the match between Azam and Ruvu Shooting.

The Romanian was caught insulting the match officials and now will serve the ban that will see him miss Azam's next three Ligi Kuu matches.

The coach has had a good start to his job since replacing Zeben Hernandez with the club currently in the Top three

Yanga management in argument over Ngoma

Yanga management is in argument over Donald Ngoma. The management is divided into two groups with one group wanting the striker to leave feeling the striker has over played hi injury, the other group wants the striker to be given time to heal and return to action.

The Zimbabwean striker has only played three matches this season scoring two goals but had been on sidelines and is currently back in Zimbwabwe, something that hasn’t been well received by some fans and members of the club.

Stars falls in FIFA rankings

Tanzania has fallen in the FIFA rankings and currently sits in the 142nd place.

Many thought the draw against Benin will boost Tanzania's ranking but seems Stars head coach has a lot to do to climb up the ranks.