Ligi Kuu Wrap: Zesco eyeing Lwandamina reunion

Goal brings you the Tanzania' Premier League's wrap which covers all the days news from the bigest clubs and stars

Zesco eyeing Lwandamina reunion

Reports from Zambia say that Zesco are eyeing a return for George Lwandamina. The current Yanga head Coach had a successful stint with the Zambian team leading them to the semifinals of the CAF Champions League.

Lwandamina who joined Yanga in 2016, is currently in Zambia attending a relative's funeral.

Yanga have refuted the claims saying that all they know is their coach is on a short leave and will be back for the Mbeya City clash after the international break.

Boost for Yanga as Kamusoko and Tambwe near return

Yanga has been boosted by the news that key players Thabani Kamusoko and Amissi Tambwe are nearing match fitness and can start against Mbeya City.

Yanga's medical team under Club Doctor Edward Bavu have released a report that gives the two stars the clear to feature in Yanga's next match.

Yanga is third in the League with 17 points after nine matches, with Simba and Azam leading the pack with 19 points.