I would have liked to see Chalobah stay at Chelsea, admits Lampard

Frank Lampard hoped that recent Watford signing Nathaniel Chalobah would have remained at Chelsea, having seen him progress through the ranks while he was still at the club.

Chalobah began his first loan spell away from Chelsea during Lampard’s final season at the club, but by then he had already caught the ex-England international's eye.

Watford signed Chalobah for £5 million last month as he entered the final year of his contract, though the Blues included a buy-back clause - and BT Sport’s football expert Lampard feels they may use it.

"I don't know the politics of that but I like Chalobah,” Lampard told Goal. “I like the way he has come through because I have seen him come through as a school boy and watched his progress on loan.

“He improved while away, particularly when he went abroad [to Napoli]. I think that really improved him as a player and a person.

"I don't know the ins and outs of why he left but there's certainly that market of bringing these youngsters through to sell and get money in the short term and to bring them back. We see it happening particularly at Chelsea.

"I would have liked him to stay but from his point of view. I want to see him getting game time because he is old enough now. He should be playing every week and I am sure he will be doing that at Watford.”

Chelsea have seen a number of young players leave the club this summer as they struggle to break into the team ahead of more established players.

Chalobah departed along with Bertrand Traore and Nathan Ake on permanent deals from the club. Antonio Conte's side have also loaned out over 20 players so far during this transfer window, including title winners Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kurt Zouma.

Despite the player movement, Lampard thinks that the manager has done his best to blood youngsters and he believes that it is hard for the Italian to play less experienced players with patience for development so low in the Premier League.

"You have to perform well enough when you train with the first team or come on for 20 minutes to show you are good enough to come in and play,” Lampard added. “You can't criticise managers too much [for not bringing them through] with the short lifespans they have got.

