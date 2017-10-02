Lilian Tule: Falconets offered Nigeria Independence gift

The Falconets booked a place in the second round after defeating the east Africans and the defender admits they achieved that for the country

Nigeria U20 women assistant captain Lilian Tule said her side's 6-0 win over Tanzania was inspired by the quest to give Nigerians an Independence Day gift.

The whitewash enabled the Falconets cruise past Sabastain Nkoma's ladies to advance to the next stage with a 9-0 aggregate win.

"Tanzania had a good fight against us in Nigeria. They denied us from scoring as much we could in the first leg," Tule told Goal.

"So coming to Dar es Salaam, we decided within ourselves to come and complete what we started and hoped to do even better.

"Above all, [Sunday] was our country's independence day and we are happy offering Nigerians an Independence Day gift.

"We hope to go back home and improve on some areas where we still have lapses.

"I'm confident we will be stronger as a team before facing our next opponent in the second round next month."