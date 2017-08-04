Lillestrom signs Moses Ebiye from Akwa United

The Canaries have secured the services of the Nigerian from the Nigerian topflight outfit in a deal to runs till 2021

Lillestrom have completed the signing of Nigerian forward, Moses Ebiye from Nigerian side, Akwa United on a four-year deal.

The 20-year-old had joined the Norwegian outfit having impressed during his trails at the Arasen Stadium. 

Ebiye is the latest signing for manager Arne Erlandsen as he looks to blister his squad ahead of the new season after finishing 12th in the Tippeligaen last season.

The forward will become the fourth Nigerian on Erlandsen's squad, teaming up with the trio of Ifeanyi Matthew, Chinedu Eze and Marco Tagbajumi.

