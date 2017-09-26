Lindelof's absence at Man Utd continues to frustrate Sweden coach

The Swede is yet to make his Premier League debut for the Red Devils, with a lack of game time concerning those within his national team set-up

Victor Lindelof’s lack of game time at Manchester United is proving as “frustrating” to the Swedish national team as it is the player himself, admits coach Janne Andersson.

The 23-year-old defender secured a €35 million move to Old Trafford in June, with Jose Mourinho moving early to snap him up from Benfica before the summer transfer window had officially opened.

Lindelof arrived in England with a blossoming reputation and as a player being tipped to take his game to even greater heights on Premier League and Champions League stages with the Red Devils.

He was, however, to endure a difficult pre-season and has been forced to fill back-up duties behind Eric Bailly and Phil Jones at the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

Lindelof has conceded that he faces “tough competition” and that he “always wants to play”, but his situation is proving tricky for club and country.

Sweden coach Andersson told P5 Sthlm radio: "It’s a frustrating thing in this job, I cannot influence anything.

"It is clear that over time, I want all our players to play as much as possible, at as high a level as possible.

"So over time it's a little unfortunate. But we’ll see, he has played some matches. We hope that he will be even closer to the team."

Lindelof is yet to make his Premier League debut for United, with Mourinho including him in just one matchday squad.

His only appearances to date have come away from the English top-flight, in the UEFA Super Cup, Champions League and Carabao Cup.

He is expected to return to the fold for a European clash with CSKA Moscow on Wednesday, having been left out completely against Southampton on Saturday, but Chris Smalling is also in contention for a starting berth in Russia.